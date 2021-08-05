Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Team GB cyclist Matt Walls was crowned Olympic champion on his debut with a dominant performance in the omnium.

The 23-year-old finished on a total of 153 points, 24 more than silver medallist Campbell Stewart of New Zealand, while Italy's defending champion Elia Viviani took bronze.

His victory earns Team GB's first track cycling gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Walls adds an Olympic medal to his world championship bronze and European title in the event.

He led the overall standings going into the final points race at the Izu Velodrome in Japan, having won the opening scratch race, before placing third in the tempo race and second in the elimination race.

He quickly earned a lap in the points race and won two of the 10 sprints.

More to follow.