Like Wednesday, Thursday is a quieter day for Scots in Tokyo.

However, there's interest in the athletics and cycling, with more to come at the end of the week.

Here is what has happened on Thursday...

Cycling - Carlin progresses to medal contention

Jack Carlin is through to Friday's men's sprint semi-final. He comfortably won his heat against France's Sebastien Vigier then eased past Germany's Maximilian Levy by winning the first two race in the best of three quarter-final.

"Another day in the bag see what happens tomorrow, bike's feeling good," he said. "Legs are feeling alright but everyone's sore at this point in the week.

"We take each race as it comes, keep calm and what will be will be."

Athletics

Zoey Clark and Nicole Yeargin helped Team GB's women's 4x400m relay reach the final, along with Emily Diamond and Laviai Nielsen. They return to the track on Saturday.

Jake Wightman and Josh Kerr compete in the men's 1500m semi-finals later.

Modern pentathlon - Muir starts with fencing

Joanna Muir was in the fencing ranking round as the modern pentathlon got under way. She sits 33rd (out of 36 competitors) after gaining 178 points through 13 victories and 22 defeats. She will compete in the rest of the events on Friday.

Canoeing - Kerr knocked out

Deborah Kerr was eliminated in the 500m sprint after finishing last in her semi-final. She posted a time of 1:55:955.

Show jumping - More disappointment for Brash

Scott Brash, who missed out on a medal in Wednesday's individual show jumping, has had to withdraw from Friday's team event after his horse, Jefferson, sustained a minor injury.