Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Temperatures have been soaring at the Olympics

The women's Olympic football final has been moved to a later kick-off time after teams expressed concerns over heat and humidity.

The final between Canada and Sweden has been rescheduled from 11:00 local time on Friday to 21:00 (13:00 BST).

The change means the men's bronze-medal match between Mexico and Japan will kick off at 18:00 Tokyo time (10:00 BST).

Temperatures in the Japanese capital are set to peak at 32C.

The women's final will also be held at the Yokohama stadium instead of the Olympic Stadium after worries over pitch conditions emerged.

Athletes have battled challenging weather conditions throughout the games with high-profile tennis players Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev calling for matches to be moved and American golfer Lexi Thompson's caddie suffering from heat stroke.

Two days of rowing were also cancelled after warnings over adverse weather conditions.