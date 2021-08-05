Last updated on .From the section Olympics

China's 14-year-old Quan Hongchan got the better of her 15-year-old team-mate Chen Yuxi with a new world record for Olympic gold in diving's 10m platform.

Chen came into the event as the world champion but Quan dominated once she took the lead in the second round.

She finished on 466.20, well ahead of Chen's 425.40 while Australia's Melissa Wu, 29, was third on 371.40.

On her Olympic debut, Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix was seventh with Lois Toulson ninth.

Quan's gold means China have now won all four women's diving events at the Tokyo Games.

Quan and Chen had identical scores after the first round of dives but Quan went ahead in round two after she was awarded a perfect-10 score from all seven judges.

She got a second set of 10s in round four and in the final round, six judges gave her 10 and one 9.5.

It is Wu's first individual medal after she won synchro gold at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 when Quan was just 18 months old.