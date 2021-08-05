Tokyo Olympics: Team USA beat Australia in basketball semi-final to reach gold-medal game

Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is Team USA's highest-scoring player in history
Team USA recovered from a shaky start to beat Australia 97-78 and reach their fourth consecutive Olympic gold-medal basketball game at Tokyo 2020.

Australia had led by 15 points in the second quarter before the three-time defending champions launched a 34-point run to overturn the deficit.

That comeback was spearheaded by Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the latter outscoring Australia single-handedly in the third quarter.

France or Slovenia await in the final.

They play in Thursday's other semi-final at 12:00 BST for a place in Saturday's gold medal game.

Durant top-scored for Team USA with 23 points, with Booker adding 20.

