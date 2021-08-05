Stephanie Meadow carded an impressive five-under-par 66 on Thursday

Ireland duo Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire moved up the Olympic women's golf field after fine second rounds but remain some way off the pace in Tokyo.

Meadow's five-under-par 66 put her on four under with Maguire on the same mark after a 67 which left them sharing 11th - nine behind leader Nelly Korda.

US player Korda fired a 62 - which included a double bogey at the last.

Korda leads India's Aditi Ashok and Danish duo Nanna Madsen and Emily Pedersen by four strokes.

With the Irish players having safely made the cut, they will be looking to move up the field on Friday to put themselves in contention to challenge for a medal in Saturday's final round.

With a tropical storm forecast for the weekend in Tokyo, it's possible the tournament could be reduced to 54 holes although there is also a contingency for play on Sunday after the first two rounds took place in extreme heat.

Meadow, 29, produced a superb finish to her round on Thursday as she carded four birdies in her final five holes to move up from level par to four under.

"I just kind of managed it a bit better today I think," said Meadow.

"I still didn't have my best stuff but I gave myself a little bit more room on left pins and didn't short side myself so that was really the key.

"I hope I can start like that tomorrow. There's a lot of wedges on the last few, they're easy-ish holes and they moved the tee on 18 up today so all of those things contribute but I finally got comfortable, hit good shots and started to see it a bit better."

Like Meadow, Maguire, 29, fired six birdies in her round which included picking up a shot at the last which moved her level with her team-mate.

"I played a lot better today and gave myself a lot more chances," said the Cavan native.

"I didn't get off to the best of starts but I chipped in on four and I kind of feel like that turned the day for me."

Diver Watson 15th in 10m platform event

Irish diver Tanya Watson missed out on a place in the 10 metre platform final after a disappointing third dive in her semi-final led to her finishing 15th with only the top 12 progressing from the 18 hopefuls.

Watson, the first Irish women's diver to qualify for an Olympics, made an impressive start to the semi-finals as marks of 64.00 and 63.00 left her ninth after her opening two dives.

But the Southampton native, who competes from Ireland because of a Derry-born grandmother, could only manage a disappointing 39.15 in her next dive which effectively ended her hopes of progressing despite solid closing efforts which both earned her 56.00.

However, the 19-year-old was thrilled with her Olympic experience after coming through Wednesday's opening round.

"Making the semi-finals was amazing. To be able to go out there again and dive was great," she said.

In cycling, county Down man Mark Downey finished 17th in the Omnium track event after being unable to get into contention at any stage.

Downey, whose specialist event the Madison takes place on Saturday, was 16th in the scratch race before finishing 18th in the Tempo race where he was lapped at one stage and exited early on in the elimination race which left him in 19th spot before he improved two places in the concluding points race.

"It's my first Omnium at this level. I threw the kitchen sink at it. It's not a banging result, it is what it is," said Downey, 25.

"We got this race off the back of the Madison, so I'm looking forward to going again with Felix [English]. He's super motivated back in the hotel so I'm not too disappointed with the result."

Great Britain's Matt Walls dominated the event to take victory over New Zealand's Campbell Stewart with Italy's defending champion Elia Viviani earning bronze.

Irish 1500m runner Andrew Coscoran produced his best fastest ever time but it wasn't enough to reach the final as he was 10th in his semi-final

Meath woman Natalya Coyle made an impressive start to her Modern Pentathlon campaign as she finished third in the fencing ranking round.

Coyle, 30, finished ninth at the 2012 London Olympics and sixth in Rio five years ago.

In athletics, Ireland's Andrew Coscoran battled gamely to produce his second fastest ever 1500m as he clocked 3:35.84 but it only left him 10th in his semi-final as he exited.

After staying at the back of the field as Kenya's world champion Timothy Cheruiyot set the early pace, Coscoran attempted to get into contention on the closing lap but in exhaulted company was the 10th of the 11 finishers after Polish medal hope Marcin Lewandowski had been among two athletes to pull up because of injury.

Britain's Jake Wightman impressively won the semi-final in 3:33.47 ahead of USA's Cole Hocker and Cheruiyot as the first seven all went under 3:35 but 25-year-old Coscoran's performance suggested there is a lot more to come from him.

Irish race walker David Kenny finished 29th in the 20km event with European Under-23 silver medallist's time of 1:26.54 five minutes and 49 seconds behind Italian winner Massimo Stano, who finished ahead of Japanese duo Koki Ikeda and Toshikazu Yamanishi.