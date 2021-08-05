Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Germany's world champion Florian Wellbrock dominated the Olympic marathon swim

Germany's Florian Wellbrock added Olympic gold to his world title in the men's marathon swimming at Tokyo 2020 on Thursday.

The 23-year-old earned his second medal of the Games having already won bronze in the 1500m freestyle.

He started strongly and held onto the lead throughout, finishing more than 25 seconds ahead of Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky.

Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri completed the podium at the Odaiba Marine Park.

"I need five minutes to realise what happened today. Crazy. Really," said Wellbrock after the gruelling 10km swim.

"The first 7km was really easy. The water was really warm, so then I keep up the pace and the last leg was horrible. The temperature today was the biggest competitor. I beat it and I beat everything in this race" he added.

Some swimmers chose to remove their caps due to the warm conditions.

Great Britain's Hector Pardoe says he pulled out of the race after being hit in the eye by an elbow.