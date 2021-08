Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Three sports photographers explain what goes into getting the shots of the day at the Olympics

BBC Sport selects some of the most striking sporting photographs taken from the Tokyo Olympic Games:

26 July: Tom Daley receives his first gold medal at his fourth Olympics after winning gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform with his diving partner, Matty Lee

7 August: China compete in artistic swimming on day 15 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

27 July: Italo Ferreira of Brazil rides a wave during the semi-final heat two against Owen Wright of Australia at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

2 August: Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy agree to share gold instead of going into a jump-off during the men's high jump

4 August: Erin Sterkenburg of South Africa and Chaehyun Seo of South Korea compete during sport climbing's women's combined speed qualification on day 12 of Tokyo 2020

30 July: Bethany Shriever is carried by Team GB team-mate Kye Whyte, after winning gold in the BMX final

31 July: James Guy, Adam Peaty and Kathleen Dawson of Team GB celebrate after realising they have won gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay final

4 August: Koki Saito of Japan riding Chilensky competes during the jumping individual final on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

3 August: Karsten Warholm of Norway after winning the gold medal in the men's 400m hurdles and setting a new world record

7 August: Linoy Ashram of Israel competes during the individual all-around final on day 15 at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

4 August: Sky Brown becomes Great Britain's youngest Olympian after winning bronze at 13 years old in the skateboarding final

30 July: Caterine Ibarguen of Colombia competes in the women's triple jump qualification on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

3 August: Simone Biles celebrates with her coach Cecile Landi after learning she will get a bronze medal at the women's balance beam final

31 July: Emma Wilson of Team GB celebrates in the water after winning bronze for finishing third in the women's windsurfing event

25 July: Damian Durkacz of Poland knocks down Gabil Mamedov of ROC during the men's lightweight bout at Kokugikan Arena

26 July: Kevin McDowell of USA dives into the water to start the men's individual triathlon at Odaiba Marine Park

22 July: Hitomi Hatakeda of Japan practices on uneven bars during women's podium training ahead of the Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre

26 July: Thomas Pidcock of Team GB ahead of Mathias Flueckiger of Switzerland during the men's cross-country race at Izu Mountain Bike Course

30 July: Julia Vincent of South Africa competes during the women's 3m springboard preliminary round on day seven

1 August: Raven Saunders of USA competes in the women's shot put final on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

26 July: Eugenia Trinchinetti of Argentina and Julia Pons of Spain battle for the ball during the Women's preliminary pool B match at Oi Hockey Stadium

All photographs from Getty and subject to copyright.

