Britain's Laura Muir was seventh fastest into Friday's 1500m final as the Scot continued her quest for a first major medal at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old, who has three top-five World Championship finishes, eased to second in her semi-final in 4:00.73.

Dutch world champion Sifan Hassan, who is attempting an extraordinary 1500m-5,000m-10,000m treble, won in 4:00.23.

Defending Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya took the first and faster semi-final in 3:56.80.

Muir's British team-mate Katie Snowden, who ran a personal best 4:02.77 in the heats, finished ninth and failed to qualify.

Despite being the fastest Briton over 800m going into the Games, Muir has opted to concentrate exclusively on the 1500m in a bid to secure a podium place at least.

She is the third fastest woman in the field based on 2021 times behind Kipyegon and Hassan, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay and Genzebe Dibaba not taking part.