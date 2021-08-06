Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Stephanie Meadow kept in touch with the bronze medal places at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Ireland's Stephanie Meadow kept her hopes of an Olympic medal in the women's golf alive with a third round of 68 in Saitama.

Meadow is eight shots off leader Nelly Korda of the USA but just three behind the bronze medal places.

Leona Maguire is tied for 18th, two shots back on Meadow, after a fading to a one-under round of 70.

Brendan Boyce finished 10th in the 50km walk after an impressive display with Ireland team-mate Alex Wright in 29th.

In the early-morning heat in Sapporo, Boyce was just three minutes outside a medal position in a time of 3:53.40.

After starting the third round tied for 11th position, there was contrasting fortunes for Ireland's two golfers on the penultimate day.

However, with a tropical storm forecast for the weekend in Tokyo, it's possible the tournament could be reduced to 54 holes although there is also a contingency for play on Sunday after the first two rounds took place in extreme heat.

Meadow produced a strong back nine to bring herself into contention for a potential bronze medal play-off.

The 29-year-old had two bogeys and two birdies on the front nine but picked up three more shots on the turn to finish on seven under par, which left her tied to 10th position.

India's Aditi Ashok is in second position behind leader Korda, two shots behind the American, however a four-way tie for bronze offers Meadow a potential medal shot if she can produce an impressive final round.

Leona Maguire made a fast start but a triple bogey on the ninth was costly

Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen, New Zealand's Lydia Ko, Australia's Hannah Green and home favourite Mone Inami currently occupy third place on 10 under par.

While Meadow kept in touch, her team-mate and playing partner Maguire was left to rue a costly triple bogey on the ninth which saw her slip out of medal contention.

The Cavan native made an impressive start and was one shot off the bronze medal scores by the time she reached the eighth following four birdies.

However a seven on the par-four ninth halted her momentum, and while a bogey on the 12th was cancelled out by a birdie on the 17th, the damage was already done and the 26-year-old sits in 18th position.

It will take a low score - Meadow

After her solid third round, Meadow said she was pleased to be in medal contention and it was nice playing alongside her team-mate.

"It was good. I finished nice and strong which was nice and it was fun to play together," she said.

"It's been a while since that happened so we were both hoping to feed of each other coming into today.

"I think it is going to take something pretty low tomorrow. I will just focus on that and hopefully the weather gives us a chance to play 18 holes tomorrow."

While Maguire echoed Meadow's thoughts on playing the third round together, she was left frustrated by the ninth hole which 'killed' her day.

"I couldn't really have asked for a better start but the ninth hole just killed me and took all the momentum out of my day," added Maguire.

"If we could have combined my front nine with Steph's back nine we would have had quite a nice round, but it's always nice to be part of a team."