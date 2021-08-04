Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

It's a quieter day for Scots in Tokyo but there's still medal interest and other events to keep tabs on as the Games approach some vital days later this week.

Runner Laura Muir was the biggest name on show while some of her compatriots competed in show jumping and sailing.

Here is what has happened on Wednesday...

Athletics - Muir safely through

Laura Muir is through to the women's 1500m final after finishing second behind Sifan Hassan in the semi-final.

Muir crossed in 4:00.73 and will hope to win her first Olympic medal on Friday.

"Everybody always talks about the final but you've got to get there first," said Muir. "I'm very happy that I'm there now and I can now focus on that final."

Equestrian - Agonising exit for Brash

Scott Brash was just over the time limit by fractions of a second, putting him out of the show jumping individual competition.

The 35-year-old from Peebles won a team jumping gold at London 201 and qualified first in Tuesday's qualifying and completed the course with no penalties for knocking off poles in Wednesday's final.

Sailing - McIntyre emulates dad but Patience misses out

Eilidh McIntyre, daughter of Scottish 1988 sailing gold medallist Michael, emulated her father by winning the 470 with Hannah Mills.

Mills and McIntyre were fifth in the medal race but their earlier performances meant it was enough to hold off silver medallists Poland and France in bronze.

"I've wanted this my entire life, with my dad's (gold medal) - it's such an amazing feeling and I can't wait to have it.

"Just thank you [her father] for being my inspiration, and being at the end of the phone when I wanted to talk. But not only him, my whole family," said Eilidh.

Luke Patience and partner Chris Grube finished fifth overall in their two-person dinghy event, taking eighth in the medal race.

Canoeing

Deborah Kerr progressed to the semi-final of the 500m kayak sprint, finishing third in her quarter-final with a time of 1:50:133. The semi-final and final races are early on Thursday morning.

Katie Reid went out in the quarter-finals of the women's 200m sprint after finishing fourth with a time of 47.821.

Cycling

Jack Carlin came through the first stages of men's sprint qualifying, despite a wobble in his last race of the day.

The Scot kept upright and maintained his advantage to cross the line first and the result stood. He goes in the 1/8 final on Thursday.

Hockey - Robertson still has medal chance

Sarah Robertson and Team GB lost 5-1 to the Netherlands in the semi-final so will progress to the bronze medal match on Friday. They will face the losers of Argentina v India (1100).