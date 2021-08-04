Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain's Ben Maher won gold in the individual showjumping event at the Tokyo Games, riding Explosion W after a dramatic six-horse jump-off.

Maher, 38, completed his run in 37.85 to pip Sweden's Peder Fredricson by 17-hundredths of a second and claim the top podium.

The Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten finished in third.

It is a second Olympic medal for Maher after winning gold in the team jumping event at London 2012.

After qualifying for the final in top spot, Maher watched all 29 other competitors complete their run before jumping the course in the third-fastest time to reach the jump-off.

It is the second of GB's golds and fifth medal overall in equestrian - after gold for the eventing team, Tom McEwan's individual silver, plus team dressage bronze and Charlotte Dujardin's historic individual dressage bronze - equalling GB's best ever-medal tally in equestrian at London 2012.

Maher succeeds double-Olympic champion Nick Skelton, who won the individual event with Big Star five years ago.

Fellow Britons Harry Charles and Scott Brash failed to medal.

Brash produced an immaculate jumping round riding Hello Jefferson, but one time fault ended their medal chances.

Charles had four fences down on Romeo 88 and retired just before the end of his round.

The course at Equestrian Park, which proved difficult for even the most experienced riders, saw world number one Daniel Deusser of Germany fail to reach the jump-off along with Switzerland's Martin Fuchs, another favourite of the event.

The jumping team finals take place on Saturday, 7 August, with qualifying on Friday.