Stephanie Meadow attempts to get shade in Tokyo as temperature hit 34 degrees Celsius with a real feel of 38

Ireland duo Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow kept themselves in contention on day one of the Olympic Women's golf as they carded rounds of 71 and 72.

Maguire's level-round par left her five behind leader Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom while Meadow battled to card two late birdies after early struggles.

Cavan woman Maguire, 26, mixed three birdies with three bogeys.

Meadow, 29, said the Tokyo conditions made for "probably the hottest round of golf I've ever played in".

Temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius with a real free of 38 as several competitors suffered in the heat.

"I now live in Phoenix and this is way hotter than Phoenix," said Jordanstown woman Meadow, who shares 36th spot after day one.

'Big difference' between three and one over

Meadow parred her opening five holes but bogeyed the sixth and further shots went on the 11th and 12th to drop to three over before her first birdie of the day at the short 16th was followed by another at the next.

"It was nice to get the two birdies coming in. I definitely didn't have my best stuff today but there's a big difference shooting three over versus one over on the the first day."

Swede Sagstrom's 66 leaves her one ahead of USA's Nelly Korda and India's Aditi Ashok.

Maguire was unable to get under par during her round which left her sharing 23rd spot on a day as she described the conditions as "the hottest we've had this year".

She responded to dropping a shot at the short fourth with an immediate birdie on five and did the same on the back nine which included birdieing the 17th and getting up and down from a bunker for a par at the last.

Leona Maguire was unable to get under par in her round but battled well to card a level-par 71

'It's a special thing'

"It was mixed," admitted Maguire of her round.

"I probably didn't give myself as many chances as I would have liked and didn't quite have my irons dialled in, not that there was that many of them, it was mostly hybrids and woods into the greens.

"It was just slightly off I would say today. I holed a few nice putts to save pars and that."

"This was kind of a continuation of a few events in the heat but this is the hottest we've had this year," added Maguire, who like Meadow, is competing in her second Olympics.

The Cavan woman is thoroughly enjoying her latest Games experience as she stays in the Olympic Village.

"It's nice to be around the other athletes and cheer them on. Aidan Walsh came back with his medal last night to the apartments and we all went out to meet him.

"It's a special thing. It's not your every day experience and I'm trying to soak it in as much as I can."