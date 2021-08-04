Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson made a mixed start to her Olympic heptathlon campaign to sit third after two events.

The British world champion began superbly, setting her second fastest time ever as she comfortably won her 100m hurdles heat in 13.27 seconds.

But she lost ground to defending Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam in the high jump, her clearance of 1.86m well off her 1.98m British record.

Belgium's Thiam leads from Erica Bougard of the USA.

Johnson-Thompson was also pictured having treatment between jumps raising concerns that she was still feeling the effects of the ruptured Achilles she suffered in December.

On BBC Radio 5 Live, two-time Olympic decathlon champion Daley Thompson said he thought Johnson-Thompson was limping between high jump efforts.

But Denise Lewis, Olympic heptathlon champion in 2000, said on BBC television that it was "nothing to worry about at this stage".

Lewis said she had had many ankle injuries and that in her view "that was about manipulation, freeing up the ankle joint so it's nice and mobile".

The 28-year-old is back in action later on Wednesday as the event moves on to the shot put and 200m before concluding on Thursday with the long jump, javelin and 800m.

Britain's Pozzi progresses

Earlier on Wednesday Britain's Andrew Pozzi qualified for the final of the men's 110m hurdles as a fastest loser after being edged into fourth in a competitive first semi-final.

"I feel like I'm growing in this competition," Pozzi said. "I felt much more comfortable on that run, and I'm really confident that tomorrow will be better again."

However, his GB team-mate David King failed to progress after finishing seventh in the third semi-final, dominated by American world champion Grant Holloway.

Holloway was easing down as he set the fastest time of the round in 13.13secs, with his compatriot Devon Allen - who won the second semi-final - slightly slower on 13.18.