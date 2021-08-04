Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Thirteen-year-old Sky Brown clinched a momentous skateboarding bronze as she became Great Britain's youngest summer Olympian at the start of a day that promises more medals for Team GB in Tokyo.

Brown, born a month before the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, fell on her first two runs in the women's park skateboarding final before posting a score of 56.47 to make the podium.

At 13 years and 23 days, she breaks Margery Hinton's 93-year-old record as the country's youngest competitor and also claims Team GB's first skateboarding medal.

Frazer Clarke also earned a boxing bronze medal for Britain in the men's super-heavyweight division.

The 29-year-old was stopped in his semi-final against Uzbekistan's Bakhodir Jaloolov after a cut he suffered in the previous round reopened above his eye.

Britain are in contention for more success on day 12, as Ben Whittaker faces Cuba's Arlen Lopez in the men's light-heavyweight gold-medal bout at (07:35 BST).

World champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson made a mixed start to her heptathlon campaign to sit third after two events and the British athlete is back in action later on Wednesday with the shot put and 200m.

Meanwhile, the GB women's hockey team saw their title defence come to an end as they lost 5-1 in their semi-final against the Netherlands in sweltering conditions at Oi Hockey Stadium.

They will have a chance to go for bronze against the losers of Argentina versus India.

Andrew Pozzi reached Thursday's men's 110m hurdles final, with his fourth-placed finish in the semi-finals enough to see the Briton through.

Alice Dearing, 24, made history as the first black swimmer to represent Britain at an Olympics, finishing 19th in the women's 10km marathon event.

Around 07:30 BST, Hannah Miles and Eilidh McIntyre will be targeting a sailing gold in the 470 class, after Luke Patience and Chris Grube finished eighth in the men's equivalent.

American Sydney McLaughlin reeled in rival Dalilah Muhammad to win gold in a very fast women's 400m hurdles - and broke her own world record in the process.

Brown makes history in Tokyo

Hinton was 13 years and 44 days when she swam at the Amsterdam Games in 1928 and her record as Britain's youngest-ever competitor at a summer Olympics stood for almost a century.

Until Wednesday, that is, when Brown - 19 days younger - began her women's park skateboarding campaign at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Had the Games not been postponed by a year, Brown would have lowered that summer record further, though figure skater Cecilia Colledge retains the overall accolade for Britain - she entered the 1932 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid aged 11.

Brown qualified for the final but fell during her opening two runs to set up a tense final attempt.

But the Japan-born teenager - who had a heavy fall in training last year that saw her fracture her skull, break her left arm and wrist and suffer lacerations to her heart and lungs - delivered a score of 56.47 to climb into the bronze-medal position.

"This is incredible. It feels unreal, I'm so happy to be here, I'm blessed," said Brown, who added she would now "hang out with friends and party".

"I was definitely bumped, I fell twice, that made the last run feel even better. All the girls are ripping it, it was insane, it was a super-sick final."

Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won gold with a best score of 60.09, while 12-year-old compatriot Kokona Hiraki claimed silver with 59.04.

What is coming up?