Sky Brown won bronze in the women's park skateboarding final at the Tokyo Games as the 13-year-old became Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time.

Aged 13 years and 28 days, Brown finished second in qualifying and took bronze after scoring 56.47 in her final run, having fallen in her first two attempts.

Brown has broken Margery Hinton's 93-year-old record to become the youngest athlete to represent Team GB at a summer Games.

Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, 19, won gold with a best score of 60.09, while 12-year-old compatriot Kokona Hiraki claimed silver with 59.04.

