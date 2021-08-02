Last updated on .From the section Olympics

USA's Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record with a sensational run as she took gold in the women's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games.

McLaughlin, 21, powered down the home straight to finish in 51.46 seconds as she shaved almost half a second off the old mark to reel in compatriot and rival Dalilah Muhammad.

Reigning world and Olympic champion Muhammad claimed silver with 51.58secs.

The Netherlands' Femke Bol won bronze in 52.03secs.

In a race featuring five personal bests, McLaughlin's blistering time lowered the mark she set at the US trials in June, when she clocked 51.90 seconds.

After a near 16-year gap, Muhammad and McLaughlin have now exchanged the world record on four occasions in the last two years.

More to follow.