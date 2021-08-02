Tokyo Olympics: Sydney McLaughlin smashes her 400m hurdles world record
Last updated on .From the section Olympics
|Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC
|Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8
|Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.
USA's Sydney McLaughlin smashed her own world record with a sensational run as she took gold in the women's 400m hurdles at the Tokyo Games.
McLaughlin, 21, powered down the home straight to finish in 51.46 seconds as she shaved almost half a second off the old mark to reel in compatriot and rival Dalilah Muhammad.
Reigning world and Olympic champion Muhammad claimed silver with 51.58secs.
The Netherlands' Femke Bol won bronze in 52.03secs.
In a race featuring five personal bests, McLaughlin's blistering time lowered the mark she set at the US trials in June, when she clocked 51.90 seconds.
After a near 16-year gap, Muhammad and McLaughlin have now exchanged the world record on four occasions in the last two years.
More to follow.
- Day-by-day guide to the Games
- Times and channels for BBC's live coverage
- Listen to the latest Olympics Daily podcast
- Tokyo 2020 medal table
- 'In my eyes, anyone can be an influencer': Is social media a viable full-time career at 16?
- Jerk: Hilarious comedy starring the 'unsackable' Tim Renkow