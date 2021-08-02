Tokyo Olympics: GB lose to the Netherlands in women's hockey semi-finals
Great Britain will not retain their Olympic women's hockey title following defeat by the Netherlands in the semi-finals at Tokyo 2020.
Reigning world champions the Netherlands eased to a 5-1 victory and will go for gold on Friday.
In a repeat of the 2016 final - which GB won after a dramatic penalty shootout - the Dutch were dominant.
Giselle Ansley got one back for GB at 4-0 down but the Netherlands maintained pressure to retain a four-goal lead.
The Netherlands, who will face either Argentina or India in Friday's final (11:00 BST), also narrowly beat GB in the group stages last week.
They maintain a 100% record at these Games having conceded just three goals during the tournament.
Great Britain will play for a bronze medal on Friday at 02:30 BST.
