The Netherlands are the reigning world and European champions

Great Britain will not retain their Olympic women's hockey title following defeat by the Netherlands in the semi-finals at Tokyo 2020.

Reigning world champions the Netherlands eased to a 5-1 victory and will go for gold on Friday.

In a repeat of the 2016 final - which GB won after a dramatic penalty shootout - the Dutch were dominant.

Giselle Ansley got one back for GB at 4-0 down but the Netherlands maintained pressure to retain a four-goal lead.

The Netherlands, who will face either Argentina or India in Friday's final (11:00 BST), also narrowly beat GB in the group stages last week.

They maintain a 100% record at these Games having conceded just three goals during the tournament.

Great Britain will play for a bronze medal on Friday at 02:30 BST.