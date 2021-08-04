Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Britain's Shauna Coxsey said she was "not in the shape that I wanted to be" after failing to reach the women's final as sport climbing made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old finished 10th overall, with only the top eight climbers progressing to the final.

Coxsey has been receiving treatment for a back injury, and says she is in "constant pain".

"I've not really been able to train due to injury," she said.

"I knew that wasn't going to go as well as I could have done had circumstances been different.

"It's been rubbish. I don't wish injury on anyone."

Coxsey said her back was "really not in a good place".

"I'm the type of person whose philosophy is 'do something about it, or get over it'," she added. "So I'm getting over it, day by day.

"It was a struggle to get through the rounds. To be able to do what I did, I'm really happy."

Coxsey opened the combined event by finishing 16th in the speed discipline, but fourth place in the bouldering moved her up into eighth.

Her hopes were ended, though, as she came 13th in the lead discipline to miss out on the final.

"I'm really happy with the bouldering, despite everything," she said.

"I'm not in the shape that I wanted to be. I kind of did a lot better than I thought I would."

Coxsey is set to retire after the Games, but she said she had a lot of options for "what comes next".

"Thinking about this whole experience, it's almost overwhelming," she said.

"It's such a pivotal time for my sport, and it's such a huge privilege to be part of it. It's so surreal and I don't think it'll sink in until afterwards."