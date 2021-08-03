Tokyo Olympics: Jason Kenny claims British landmark as GB secure seven medals while Simone Biles wins bronze

Jason Kenny won his eighth cycling medal to become Great Britain's most decorated Olympian as GB celebrated seven podium finishes on Tuesday.

Two golds came in sailing as Giles Scott followed success for Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell.

GB are fifth in the medal table after four silvers across sailing, cycling and boxing, plus a diving bronze.

American gymnast Simone Biles won a bronze having withdrawn from four other finals to protect her mental health.

"I was proud of myself just to go out there after what I've been through," said the 24-year-old, who finished behind China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing

In athletics, Norway's Karsten Warholm won the men's 400m hurdles gold with a new world record.

Warholm, 25, ran 45.94 seconds to smash his own mark and win a final described as "truly unbelievable" by former British hurdler Colin Jackson.

A highly anticipated women's 200m final (13:50 BST) sees Jamaica's reigning champion Elaine Thompson-Herah aiming to win an unprecedented women's sprint double-double.

After already clinching 100m gold, she goes up against fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, US sprinter Gabby Thomas - the fastest woman over 200m this year - and Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas.

British trio Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell will be on the start line together in the women's 800m final (13:25).

Terrific Tuesday for Team GB

Scott's successful defence of the men's Finn title was Britain's 13th gold medal at Tokyo 2020, a tally bettered only by China, the United States, Japan and Australia.

But a 14th failed to materialise when British cyclists were beaten in the women's team pursuit and men's team sprint finals.

In the team pursuit final, Laura Kenny was prevented from becoming the first British woman to win gold at three Olympics - for now, at least, with chances to come later this week in the omnium and madison events - by an outstanding German performance.

Jason Kenny, Laura's husband, equalled Sir Bradley Wiggins' tally of eight medals when he won silver in the team sprint. Kenny has one more gold and silver than his fellow cyclist.

A dramatic day in the velodrome saw riders crash and records tumble, with Denmark and GB riders colliding in the men's team pursuit.

Great Britain's most decorated Olympians

The cycling medals came after John Gimson and Anna Burnet earned Britain's third sailing medal of the day with silver in the mixed Nacra 17, while diver Jack Laugher won bronze in the men's 3m springboard.

Another silver followed at the boxing, where Pat McCormack was beaten in the men's welterweight final by Cuba's Roniel Iglesias.

Earlier on Tuesday, another medal hope - British sprinter Adam Gemili - suffered injury heartbreak in the men's 200m.

A tearful Gemili said pulling up out of the blocks with a hamstring injury was "the worst feeling in the world".

How the sailors started a medal rush for Team GB

With 26 gold medal events taking place on Tuesday there were several opportunities for Team GB to add to their tally, with the aim of closing in on their record-breaking numbers at Rio 2016.

Five years ago in Brazil, the nation won 67 medals, 27 of them being gold.

In Tokyo, Scott won GB's 13th gold of the Games - less than an hour after Fletcher and Bithell had added the 12th.

Gimson and Burnet then added another medal to cap a great day on the waves for Britain at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Going into the final race, the pair were guaranteed a podium finish on their Olympic debut and finished safely in fifth to stay in silver behind Italians Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti.

Scott, 34, was already assured of a medal with a nine-point lead going into his final race, but had to rally after a poor start to cross the line in fourth - enough to keep Hungary's Zsombor Berecz in silver.

Fletcher and Bithell ended the dominance of New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke in the men's 49er, edging to a final-race victory over Germany by centimetres in a tense finish.

"It was an intense race but it's mind-blowing to be sat here now being Olympic champions," said Fletcher.

'Worst feeling in the world' - injured Gemili out of 200m

Gemili, 27, saw his hopes of a medal dashed after injuring his hamstring in the final block start of his warm-up before going out for the heats.

He had been aiming to improve on his fourth place at Rio 2016, where he missed out on bronze by three thousandths of a second.

"I felt my hamstring go. I'm in so much pain. I said I just wanted to go out there and try. You have to try," said Gemili, who was fighting back the tears during his trackside interview.

"I can't believe it happened. I felt I had a good chance. It's the worst feeling in the world."

Team GB - elsewhere on day 11

Ed Clancy - the most successful team pursuit rider in Olympic history - withdrew from the remainder of Tokyo 2020 and announced his retirement because of a persistent back injury.

Canoeist Deborah Kerr, 23, missed out on a medal in her first Olympics, finishing eighth in the women's kayak single 200m as New Zealand's Lisa Carrington, 31, continued her dominance by winning a third consecutive gold.

Long jumpers Jazmin Sawyers, 27, and Abigail Irozuru, 31, were unable to win a medal as Germany's Malaika Mihambo took gold.

Boxer Caroline Dubois, 20, narrowly lost on points to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the women's lightweight quarter-final, missing out on the guarantee of at least a bronze medal.

In the men's 3m springboard final, 24-year-old James Heatly finished ninth in his first Games.

Joe Fraser was thought to be a medal threat in the parallel bars, but finished eighth in the final as the artistic gymnastics came to a close.

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 12:24

    Congratulations Jason Kenny, our most decorated Olympian of all time.

    Never think he is talked about enough or gets the credit he deserves

    • Reply posted by bill, today at 12:59

      bill replied:
      Maybe he's talked about enough for his own liking. Not everyone craves the spotlight and he clearly makes no effort to attract attention. More power to him for that I say.

  • Comment posted by Piggyback, today at 12:40

    Wonderful 1-2 display from the Chinese girls on the beam. You would never have guessed, based on the coverage of who won Bronze

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 12:22

    Absolutely astonishing performance from Warholm, one of the most unbelievable displays of athletics I think I've ever seen.

    Feel for Benjamin, imagine beating the World Record by over HALF A SECOND and still not winning!

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 12:23

    Gutted for Adam Gemili, he never seems to have much luck

    • Reply posted by Schadenfreude, today at 12:29

      Schadenfreude replied:
      Not to worry...he can drop into GB's Virtual Gold team. All those that would have won if only they had actually finished.

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 12:38

    If the Kennys were a country they would probably be in the top twenty. Brilliant and possibly more to come.

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 12:42

      jmw replied:
      Unless Jason was deliberately downplaying his chances, he was quite honest in the post race interview that the team sprint today was his big chance for gold. Laura’s in with a shout though, so fingers crossed.

  • Comment posted by Lionheart1189, today at 12:21

    Not sure why Simone Biles is allowed to pick and choose when she will participate based on how she is feeling that day. Being an Olympian means being in the spotlight, if you can't handle that, step aside for someone who can.

    • Reply posted by Tommyshelby, today at 12:24

      Tommyshelby replied:
      She shouldn't be allowed. Makes it hard to believe her mental health claims. Far more likely, as others have suggested, she was in terrible form for them and needed an excuse.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 12:24

    Before this HYS takes off into whatever level of 'feedback' people want to give, bear in mind two pieces of sound advice my grandfather gave:
    Don't judge other people until you've 'walked a mile in their shoes'
    If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all

    • Reply posted by AndyC555, today at 12:31

      AndyC555 replied:
      "Don't judge other people until you've 'walked a mile in their shoes'"

      That's wise. Because when you criticise them, you'll be a mile away. And they won't have any shoes.

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 12:36

    No idea why this merits an hys at this stage. Bile will pour forth from the usual suspects.
    In the words of a surgeon I know “ ah yes, commenting in area of someone else’s knowledge, something I try and avoid” says it all.

    Congratulations to those who have been successful, commiserations to those who didn’t achieve their goal (even if that was just to be competitive).

    • Reply posted by bill, today at 13:23

      bill replied:
      Oh get you, you know a surgeon. Tell him/her from me that I'm no chef but I know a ropey steak when I'm served one.

  • Comment posted by Oh Heck I think ive Peaked, today at 12:40

    i think the sailors are probably the most unsong in the team as they continuously have won gold after gold at consecutive games with out the kudos of other sports!,as for the cycling&rowing, well they have set a very high bar&when they win a medal any other colour than gold it is seen as failure but other nations have excellled&a rebuild with youngsters is needed&that is where redgrave etc started

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 12:44

      jmw replied:
      According to a lot of posters over the past few days the sailors are ‘elitist millionaires’ who shouldn’t be funded. They’re not and as you rightly point out they consistently deliver gold medals games after games.

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 12:39

    Looking forward to the same posters who moaned the posh boy and girl rowers failed saying how great the sailors and eventing team were. Just enjoy success and effort, whoever delivers it please. Good luck to all left standing, including hockey, track and field and boxers.

  • Comment posted by rollingstone65, today at 12:23

    Brilliant effort from all our athletes in these games, we should be very proud as a nation!

    • Reply posted by I am the one, today at 12:39

      I am the one replied:
      Agreed

      For a small Island
      Great Britain are fantastic

      So proud to be British

  • Comment posted by VG, today at 12:23

    Medals stacking up
    Records falling
    Love the Olympics!

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 13:08

    Anyone else a bit disappointed with the Danish Cyclist shouting down and having a go at our young rider?

    I think someone should have a word with him and remind him who was at fault.

    Well done to both the Kenny's I love how down to earth they are.

    • Reply posted by I am the one, today at 13:12

      I am the one replied:
      Shame the Danish weren’t disqualified
      Bad sportsmanship and poor riding
      Didn’t even look where he was going

  • Comment posted by Skyd Marx, today at 12:41

    It strikes me as most strange that one Tokyo Olympic hys is closed, peppered with deleted comments...

    To open yet another, peppered with deleted comments.

    It really is affecting my MH.

    • Reply posted by bill, today at 12:43

      bill replied:
      How's your wellbeing?

  • Comment posted by Sleepingawake69, today at 13:09

    Too much scrutiny and judgements affect mental health , walking on eggshells not behaving naturally causes conflicts and some people want to be in a competitive mind set , but have to adhere to the beauty pageant of political correctness . I prefer honesty warts and all to the censorship of deluded moderators playing god with what they think is right . Whatever next celebrating losers as equals .

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 13:00

    Why do pole vaulters and high jumpers run the risk of knocking the pole off by wearing 'baggy' tops. Surely it would make sense for them to wear skin tight clothing like the cyclists.

    • Reply posted by Thats no moon, today at 13:04

      Thats no moon replied:
      I had the very same thought!

  • Comment posted by Ant, today at 12:32

    Good luck to Sweden and Canada in the women's football final, both had great results in the semi's.
    Well done Jason Kenny, just brilliant.

  • Comment posted by I am the one, today at 13:04

    BBC are going for Gold today

    ….Number of articles about Biles

    So far two and a noteable mention in two others including in the headlines
    Still only lunchtime so the Gold is a real possibility
    …. You can do it….

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 13:09

    Well done Pat McCormack who won a silver medal for Great Britain after losing a hard-fought men's welterweight contest to Cuba's Roniel Iglesias. McCormack was the favourite but was up against a really classy Cuban with three medals. If my maths is correct GB have secured six medals in the boxing.

  • Comment posted by WD64, today at 13:04

    Denmark should be disqualified, you need to look where your going.,

