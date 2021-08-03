Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Jack Laugher won a gold and silver medal at Rio 2016

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Great Britain's Jack Laugher claimed an Olympic bronze medal in the men's 3m springboard at Tokyo 2020.

The 26-year-old won silver in the event at Rio 2016 but was unable to go one better at the Aquatics Centre as Xie Siyi of China took gold.

Laugher was in the medal places throughout but his third and fourth dives came up short with the judges.

He finished with 518.00 points as Xie (558.75) and compatriot Wang Zongyuan (534.90) took the top two spots.

Laugher's fellow Briton James Heatly, taking part in his first Olympics, finished ninth with a score of 411.00.

Xie, who also won men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at Tokyo, was the standout diver having missed Rio 2016 through injury.

Laugher kept pace with two-time world champion Xie in the first two dives but his inward 3½ somersaults and back 3½ somersaults dives were slightly below par.

His fifth and strongest dive, a forward 4½ somersaults worth 96.90 points, gave Laugher hope of a silver medal but Wang held his nerve.

'Laugher should feel proud' - analysis

Steve Parry, Olympic bronze medal swimmer

Until Jack Laugher and Chris Mears came along five years ago, British diving had never got a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

He delivered that in the synchronised men's 3m springboard at Rio 2016, also got silver at that Games as well, and now has the full set with a bronze medal here.

This was never a sure thing for Jack. He has had to battle all of the way.

He has turned up here and done a great job. He should be very proud of that bronze medal.