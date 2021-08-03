Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Josh Kerr (right) qualified despite finishing seventh in his heat

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Anna Burnet is the first Scot to secure a medal on a busy 11th day of full competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Crewing John Gimson's boat in the mixed Nacra 17 sailing class, the pair took silver behind Italy.

Meanwhile, Katie Archibald and Neah Evans are assured of at least silver after helping Team GB

Here is what has happened so far this morning...

Athletics - Mixed fortunes on the track

Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman, who both retain hopes of a medal, are both through to Thursday's 1500m semi-finals - but only just.

Kerr qualified as fastest loser after finishing seventh in his heat, while Wightman finished third. The semi-finals are on Thursday.

However, Nicole Yeargin was not so lucky in her 400m heat.

Having come third, she was disqualified following a lane infringement.

Sailing - Drifting in and out of the medals

John Gimson and Scotland's Anna Burnet were already guaranteed a bronze medal heading into the Nacra 17 medal race and improved by one place to take silver.

They finished fifth, but the Italian pair, who had led from the first day, did enough to pip them for gold by finishing directly behind.

Luke Patience, along with crewman Chris Grube, will compete in the medal race of the men's 470 class on Wednesday but have no chance of gold.

Australia's Matthew Belcher and Will Ryan having an unassailable 20-point lead, but the British pair have slipped down to fifth overall after seventh-place and 10th-place finishes in Tuesday's two races.

Charlotte Dobson, alongside partner Saskia Tidey, finished seventh in the women's 49er FX medal race.

It means the British pair finished sixth overall.

Cycling - Archibald & Evans crash into final

Britain's women's team pursuit squad broke the world record to reach the gold medal race as they clocked a time of 4:06.748 to beat United States.

However, they almost ruined their own celebrations as Katie Archibald rode into the back of fellow Scot Neah Evans as the two riders slowed down, crashing to the floor, though both were quickly back up and downplayed the incident afterwards.

Evans had come into the line-up, joining Archibald, Laura Kenny and Josie Knight, who together took gold at the Rio Games, in place of Elinor Barker, who rode in qualifying.

They will later face Germany, who took back the world record in their semi-final.

Canoeing - Kerr misses out on medal

Deborah Kerr finished eighth in the kayak sprint 200m final but has another opportunity to chase a medal in Wednesday's will be in the 500m heats, with a potential quarter-final later.

Diving - Heatly chases leaders

James Heatly is through to the final of the 3m springboard after finishing fourth in the semi-final.

The final got under way at 07:00 BST.

Still to come:

Diving: James Heatly in 3m springboard final (07:00)

Cycling: Katie Archibald & Neah Evans in women's team pursuit medal race (09:26)

Jack Carlin in team sprint qualifying (07:58), heats (08:50) and medal races (09:44)

Equestrian: Scott Brash in show jumping individual qualifier (11:00).

Athletics: Andrew Butchart in 10,000m heat (12:00).

Jemma Reekie in 800m final (13:25).