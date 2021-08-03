Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Alexander Hendrickx has scored 14 goals in the men's Olympic hockey tournament

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Alexander Hendrickx's hat-trick gave Belgium a 5-2 win over India to secure their place in the men's Olympic hockey final.

Loick Luypaert put Belgium ahead but India were 2-1 up at the end of the first quarter, thanks to goals by Harmanpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Hendrickx smashed home two penalty corners and a penalty stroke before John-John Dohmen's late goal.

Belgium will face the winner of Germany's semi against Australia.

Hendrickx's hat-trick for Belgium, who are ranked second in the world, was his third treble of the tournament and ends India's bid to claim an overdue an Olympic gold.

India are historically the most successful team in Olympic hockey history, but the last of their eight golds came back in 1980.

They will play the other beaten semi-finalist in a play-off match for the bronze medal.