Tokyo Olympics: Pat McCormack wins boxing silver at Tokyo 2020

Pat McCormack won a silver medal for Great Britain after losing a hard-fought men's welterweight contest to Cuba's Roniel Iglesias in Tokyo.

McCormack, 26, was ranked as the top seed in the category but lost on points after a classy display by the experienced Iglesias.

The Cuban, 32, has joined an elite list of boxers to win three Olympic medals.

Earlier, fellow Briton Galal Yafai guaranteed himself a medal by winning his men's flyweight quarter-final.

But 20-year-old Caroline Dubois missed out on the podium after a narrow loss on points to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the women's lightweight quarter-final.

McCormack's silver was Britain's seventh medal of an excellent day which saw them climb up to fifth in the Tokyo 2020 medal table.

