Last updated on .From the section Olympics

British sprinter Adam Gemili suffered injury heartbreak in the Olympic men's 200m, but there is still the prospect of a Team GB medal rush across several sports on day 11 of Tokyo 2020.

A tearful Gemili said pulling up out of the blocks with a hamstring injury was "the worst feeling in the world".

Team GB will be hoping for a better outcome in a number of the 26 medal events taking place on Tuesday.

Cycling, sailing, boxing and diving all present them with good medal chances.

Norway's Karsten Warholm set a new world record of 45.94 seconds as he won gold in a men's 400m hurdles final described as "truly unbelievable" by former British hurdler Colin Jackson.

Later on Tuesday, American gymnast Simone Biles will compete in the women's beam final (07:50 BST), having withdrawn from four other finals to protect her mental health.

A highly-anticipated women's 200m final (13:50) sees Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah aiming to win a sprint double.

After already clinching 100m gold title, she goes up against fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, US sprinter Gabby Thomas - the fastest woman over 200m this year - and Shauna Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas.

What else is coming up on day 11?

Athletics: British trio Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie and Alex Bell will be on the start line together in the women's 800m final (13:25)

Boxing: Britain's Pat McCormack, the 2019 world silver medallist, takes on Cuba's Roniel Iglesias in the men's welterweight final (11:05), while flyweight Galal Yafai could guarantee himself a medal (09:30).

Cycling: Could this be Britain's greatest day in the velodrome? Both Laura and Jason Kenny will be in action as the women's team pursuit (09:26) and men's team sprint (09:44) medals are decided.

Diving: British duo Jack Laugher and James Heatly in the men's individual 3m springboard final (07:00).

Gymnastics: Joe Fraser is a medal threat for GB in the parallel bars on the final day of artistic gymnastics (09:00).

Sailing: Defending champion Giles Scott goes in the Finn class medal race (06:30-07:00).

'Worst feeling in the world' - injured Gemili out of 200m

Gemili, 27, saw his hopes of a medal dashed after injuring his hamstring in the final block start of his warm-up before going out for the heats.

He had been aiming to improve on his fourth-placed finish at Rio 2016 where he missed out on bronze by three thousandths of a second.

"I felt my hamstring go. I'm in so much pain. I said I just wanted to go out there and try. You have to try," said Gemili, who was fighting back the tears during his trackside interview.

"I can't believe it happened. I felt I had a good chance. It's the worst feeling in the world."

How has Team GB fared so far on day 11?

Canoeist Deborah Kerr, 23, missed out on a medal in her first Olympics, finishing eighth in the women's kayak single 200m as New Zealand's Lisa Carrington, 31, continued her dominance by winning a third consecutive gold.

"At least two girls either side who could have been a winner so I know it would be really tough. I'm really proud I've made it in," said Kerr.

Long jumpers Jazmin Sawyers, 27, and Abigail Irozuru, 31, were unable to win a medal as Germany's Malaika Mihambo took gold.

Boxer Caroline Dubois narrowly lost on points to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee in the women's lightweight quarter-final, missing out on the guarantee of at least a bronze medal.