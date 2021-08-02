Adam Gemili's personal best over 200m is 19.97 seconds

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

British sprinter Adam Gemili's hopes of a medal in the men's 200m at the Tokyo Olympics were dashed as he pulled up injured in the heats.

Gemili, 27, had been aiming to improve on his fourth-placed finish at Rio 2016 where he missed out on bronze by three thousandths of a second.

A clearly distraught Gemili stopped immediately after leaving the starting blocks before walking to the finish.

"I can't believe this has happened. I am in so much pain," he told BBC Sport.

"In my last block start before I went into the cool room and I just felt my hamstring go. I just said strap it up and let me go out there and try, because you have to try.

"I felt like I had such a good chance as well. I have been training so well. This season has been really up and down and I had finally put together five to six weeks of solid work.

"I was ready to go out and win, try and get a medal, at least PB and I don't get that chance. I can't say anything else. It is the worst feeling in the world."

More to follow.