Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Soufiane El Bakkali celebrates winning gold in the men's 3,000m steeplechase

Kenya's phenomenal run of success in the Olympic men's 3,000m steeplechase came to an end as Soufiane El Bakkali won gold on day 10 of Tokyo 2020.

The 25-year-old clocked eight minutes 8.90 seconds to beat Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma and Kenya's Benjamin Kigen and win Morocco's first medal in Tokyo.

Kenyans have won the event at every Games they have competed at since 1968.

"I am so used to seeing Kenyans win, it's a big accomplishment for me," said a delighted El Bakkali.

"I have been aiming for this for years and this was my opportunity to show that Morocco is capable of winning this prize.

"It was not easy for me to be in front of the Kenyans and Ethiopians. I know how hard it is to be first in front of them."

Girma, a late call-up to the Ethiopian team, won silver in 8:10.38 with Kigen (8:11.45) claiming bronze and his nation's first medal in Tokyo.