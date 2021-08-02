Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sifan Hassan says she has caffeine to thank after winning her first Olympic gold medal in the 5,000m on Monday.

The Dutchwoman is bidding for a historic treble of 1500m, 5,000m and 10,000m.

Ethiopian-born Hassan, 28, produced a devastating final-lap sprint to win in 14 minutes 36.79 seconds, but it seems she required a little assistance to carry her over the finish line.

"Without coffee I would never be Olympic champion," she joked.

Hassan's gruelling schedule means she will have run in six middle- or long-distance races in eight days.

In her 1500m heat earlier on Monday, she had to recover quickly from a fall just after the bell but she swiftly picked herself up and came from 11th to qualify in first place.

"I can't believe it. It was terrible when I tripped. When I fell down and had to jump up I felt like I was using so much energy. I couldn't believe the feelings in my legs. All the energy seemed to leave me," she said.

"I was so tired. Without coffee I would never be Olympic champion. I needed all the caffeine!"

Kenya's two-time world champion Hellen Obiri claimed silver in 14:38.36, with Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay taking bronze in 14:38.87.

Hassan has a little longer to recover for her next race - the second semi-final of the 1500m, which takes place on Wednesday.

She has won world titles in the 1500m and 10,000m, with a bronze in the 5,000m.