Leon Reid (centre) is a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist

Ireland's Leon Reid has reached the semi-finals of the 200m at the Tokyo Olympics while Kellie Harrington has secured a boxing medal.

Reid ran a season's best time of 20.53 to qualify for Tuesday's semi-final.

The 26-year-old is currently on bail after pleading not guilty to drugs and firearms charges in Bristol on 2 June.

Harrington is guaranteed an Olympic medal following a unanimous decision win over Algeria's Imane Khelif in the Women's Light (57-60kg) quarter-final.

Her semi-final will take place on Thursday against Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand with the aim of reaching the final on the last day of the Games on Sunday.

"I'm a mixed bag of emotions, I don't really know how to feel," said Harrington.

"There's relief but I feel like I want to bawl my eyes out.

"To be able to give my community, Dublin and Ireland something to be proud about and something to look forward to, that is the real emotional part.

"It means to much to able to make people smile and let them have something to be happy about.

"There's not a lot to be happy about at the moment so hopefully this will hopefully lift people."

Reid, a 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, put any off-track issues behind him to produce a superb run in heat seven for the 200m.

His time, which left him fifth in his heat, was enough to reach the semi-finals in 16th place overall. The race takes place at 13:06 BST.

However Ireland's Marcus Lawlor was left disappointed as he missed out on a spot in the 200m semi-finals despite a season's best run of 20.73.

There was heartbreak for women's 400m runner Phil Healy, who agonisingly fell short of a place in the semi-finals by just 0.07 seconds and one position.

Olympics debutant Healy ran her heat in 51:98, which was the 25th best time with the top 24 moving into the semi-finals.

There was better news for Irish runner Andrew Coscoran, who secured a place in the men's 1500m semi-finals with a time of 3:37.11.