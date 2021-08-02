Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Lopez, who was competing in the 130kg category, was the only athlete in Tokyo aiming for their fourth gold in the same individual event

Greco-Roman wrestler Mijain Lopez cemented his position in history by winning his fourth straight Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

The 38-year-old Cuban beat Georgia's Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 at the Makuhari Messe Hall.

He is the most successful male Olympic wrestler of all time and only the fifth athlete in history to win four golds in the same individual event.

"I feel happy, proud to be the best in the world and make history," he said.

Lopez had said he would retire after Tokyo 2020, but soon after winning gold he did not rule out a bid for a record-breaking fifth gold at Paris 2024, when he will be 41.

"I don't want to say yes or no, but to everyone, Mijain is alive," Lopez said.

"I've had a long career, working hard to make these goals and break this record."

At the conclusion of the match, Lopez hoisted his coach on to his shoulder, carrying him around the mat in wild celebration.

He joins an exclusive list of athletes who have won four goals in the same individual event - Paul Elvstrom (Finn sailing, 1948-1960), Al Oerter (discus, 1956-1968), Carl Lewis (long jump, 1984-1996), and Michael Phelps (200m individual medley, 2004-2016).