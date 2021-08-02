Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Canada took women's football bronze at London 2012 and Rio 2016, but will leave Tokyo with at least a silver medal

Canada reached the final of the Olympic women's football tournament at Tokyo 2020 with a 1-0 victory over world champions the United States at the Kashima Stadium.

Jessie Fleming scored the winner from the penalty spot after substitute Deanne Rose was fouled by Tierna Davidson inside the box.

The USA have failed to reach the final for the second successive Games.

The Canucks will now face Australia or Sweden in Friday's gold medal match.

More to follow.