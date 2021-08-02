Last updated on .From the section Olympics

At 43, Hubbard is the third oldest lifter in Olympic history

Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard made Olympic history but failed to record a successful lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting.

The New Zealander became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics in a different gender category to the one in which they were born.

But after a failed attempt to lift 120kg and two failed efforts at 125kg in the snatch, her competition ended.

Emily Campbell is competing for GB.

More to follow.