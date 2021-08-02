Tokyo Olympics: Laurel Hubbard out of weightlifting after failing to register successful lift

Laurel Hubbard
At 43, Hubbard is the third oldest lifter in Olympic history
Transgender athlete Laurel Hubbard made Olympic history but failed to record a successful lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting.

The New Zealander became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics in a different gender category to the one in which they were born.

But after a failed attempt to lift 120kg and two failed efforts at 125kg in the snatch, her competition ended.

Emily Campbell is competing for GB.

