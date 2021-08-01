Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Sifan Hassan recovered from this fall to win the heat in 4:05.17

Tokyo Olympic Games on the BBC Dates: 23 July-8 August Time in Tokyo: BST +8 Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app.

Sifan Hassan recovered from a dramatic fall to win her 1500m heat and keep her pursuit of an unprecedented Olympic treble on track.

The Dutchwoman is bidding for a medal in that event as well as the 5,000m and 10,000m in what would be a first.

At the start of the final lap of her 1500m heat in Tokyo, she tumbled after tripping over Kenya's Edinah Jebitok, who had just fallen in front of her.

She swiftly picked herself up and came from 11th to reach the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old does not have long to recover as she races in the 5,000m final later on Monday (13:40 BST).

Hassan has won world titles in the 1500m and 10,000m, with a bronze in the 5,000m.