Fletcher and Bithell have had five top-three finishes in their races so far

Great Britain's hopes of sailing medals will have to wait after Monday's action was postponed because of light winds.

The Enoshima Yachting Harbour was due to host the final two opening series races in the men's and women's 470 classes, as well as the medal races in the men's and women's 49er classes.

But the weather means the programme has been rescheduled for Tuesday.

World Sailing had said that winds of at least six knots are necessary for fair competition.

Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell are four points behind the 49er medal leaders, New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke, before the medal race where double points are awarded.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are in fifth place in the 49erFX event, 11 points off the top spot and only eight off the podium.

Tuesday's programme will also see the Finn class finale with Giles Scott guaranteed a medal and on course to defend his Olympic title, while John Gimson and Anna Burnet will also finish on the podium in the mixed multihull Nacra event.