Tokyo Olympics: Cycling - Women's Team Sprint results

From the section Olympics

Gold Medal Race

RankCountryTime
1China31.895
2Germany31.980

Bronze Medal Race

RankCountryTime
1Russian Olympic Committee32.252
2Netherlands32.504

5th/6th Place

RankCountryTime
1Lithuania32.808
2Mexico33.168

7th/8th Place

RankCountryTime
1Poland33.054
2Ukraine33.691

Heat One

RankCountryTime
1Russian Olympic Committee32.249
2Mexico32.701

Heat Two

RankCountryTime
1Netherlands32.308
2Poland33.022

Heat Three

RankCountryTime
1China31.804
2Lithuania32.827

Heat Four

RankCountryTime
1Germany31.905
2Ukraine33.285

Qualifying

RankCountryTime
1Germany32.102
2China32.135
3Netherlands32.465
4Russian Olympic Committee32.476
5Mexico33.097
6Poland33.244
7Lithuania33.276
8Ukraine33.542

Top Stories