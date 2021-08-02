Gold Medal Race
|1
|China
|31.895
|2
|Germany
|31.980
Bronze Medal Race
|1
|Russian Olympic Committee
|32.252
|2
|Netherlands
|32.504
5th/6th Place
|1
|Lithuania
|32.808
|2
|Mexico
|33.168
7th/8th Place
|1
|Poland
|33.054
|2
|Ukraine
|33.691
Heat One
|1
|Russian Olympic Committee
|32.249
|2
|Mexico
|32.701
Heat Two
|1
|Netherlands
|32.308
|2
|Poland
|33.022
Heat Three
|1
|China
|31.804
|2
|Lithuania
|32.827
Heat Four
|1
|Germany
|31.905
|2
|Ukraine
|33.285
Qualifying
|1
|Germany
|32.102
|2
|China
|32.135
|3
|Netherlands
|32.465
|4
|Russian Olympic Committee
|32.476
|5
|Mexico
|33.097
|6
|Poland
|33.244
|7
|Lithuania
|33.276
|8
|Ukraine
|33.542