Tokyo Olympics: Jack Laugher and James Heatly into men's 3m springboard semis
British divers Jack Laugher and James Heatly have both qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 3m springboard at Tokyo 2020.
Laugher, who won silver in the same event at Rio 2016, scored 445.05 from his six dives at the Aquatic Centre which saw him finish in sixth.
Heatly secured fourth spot after he posted 458.40 points with China's Wang Zongyuan leading the way with 531.30.
The duo will dive again in the semis on Tuesday with the final later that day.
