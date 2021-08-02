Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Australian cyclist Alexander Porter crashed in dramatic fashion during the men's team pursuit qualifiers on Monday.

While riding at the back of the pack, Porter's handlebars suddenly snapped off, throwing him forward off his bike.

The 25-year-old skidded across the wooden floor, with his team-mates in shock at the equipment malfunction.

Porter was largely uninjured and walked to get treatment for cuts and bruises to the nose and body.

Australia's coaches immediately signalled to the race officials that they had suffered a mishap, meaning they were eligible for another shot at qualification.

Around twenty minutes later, Porter and his team-mates managed to compose themselves and were back on their bikes, only managing to finish fifth.

How did it happen?

Speaking to the BBC, retired Team GB cyclist Sir Chris Hoy said this sort of malfunction is extremely rare.

The Australian team's bikes are made from carbon fibre, with each team member's handlebars custom made to fit the rider's hands perfectly.

With some Olympic standard bikes featuring 3D printed elements to them, they are not cheap to buy, and the frame alone can cost upwards of £15,000.

The UCI rules say bikes used in all Olympic and World Championship events must be available for purchase by the general public, but custom elements are often added by each individual team.