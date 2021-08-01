Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Laura Muir finished seventh in the 1500m final at Rio 2016

Laura Muir is into the 1500m semi-finals while Monday could deliver more medals for Great Britain as the Olympics rolls into its final week in Tokyo.

Fans spoiled by early-morning gold rushes at the weekend have become used to waking up to news of Team GB success in Japan.

However, much of the action is still to unfold on day 10, with Britain well placed to claim medals in eventing.

One round of show jumping from 09:00 will decide the team medals, with the leading individual contenders jumping again at 12:45.

World number one Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen lead the team event, with Townend topping the individual standings.

Britain were also hoping to compete for podium places in the sailing, but a lack of wind in Enoshima has seen both the women's 49er FX and men's 49er races postponed until Tuesday.

Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova also compete in the women's floor final, while Emily Campbell is aiming to become the first British woman to win an Olympic weightlifting medal.

Laura Kenny, looking to win gold for a third successive Games, begins her women's team pursuit defence alongside Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Josie Knight as the track cycling begins at Tokyo's Izu Velodrome.

Kenny already has four gold medals and could become Britain's most decorated female Olympian, with the 29-year-old also set to compete in the omnium and madison events.

Muir 'more prepared than ever'

Muir clocked four minutes 3.89 seconds to finish second in her 1500m heat and reach the semi-finals, saying she felt "more prepared than ever".

GB team-mate Katie Snowden also progressed in 4:02.77 but Revee Walcott-Nolan came seventh to miss out.

Meanwhile, Britain's Nick Miller made the hammer final and Deborah Kerr qualified for the women's kayak single 200m semi-finals.

There were gold medals to be had in athletics early on Monday.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won Puerto Rico's first Olympic track and field gold medal, topping the podium in the women's 100m hurdles in a time of 12.37 seconds.

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou used his last effort to leap 8.41m and take the long jump title, edging Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria by virtue of his second-best jump on the day being longer than that of his opponent.

What is coming up on Monday?