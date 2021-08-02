Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Team Eventing

Final Standings

RankCountryTotal PenaltiesMedal
1Great Britain86.30Gold
2Australia100.20Silver
3France101.50Bronze
4Germany114.20
5New Zealand116.40
6United States125.80
7Italy144.80
8Ireland177.00
9China209.60
10Switzerland339.40
11Japan258.50
12Brazil463.60
13Poland479.80
14Sweden744.30

Full & individual results available on the official Tokyo 2020 website.external-link

