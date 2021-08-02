Tokyo Olympics: Equestrian - Team Eventing
Final Standings
|Rank
|Country
|Total Penalties
|Medal
|1
|Great Britain
|86.30
|Gold
|2
|Australia
|100.20
|Silver
|3
|France
|101.50
|Bronze
|4
|Germany
|114.20
|5
|New Zealand
|116.40
|6
|United States
|125.80
|7
|Italy
|144.80
|8
|Ireland
|177.00
|9
|China
|209.60
|10
|Switzerland
|339.40
|11
|Japan
|258.50
|12
|Brazil
|463.60
|13
|Poland
|479.80
|14
|Sweden
|744.30
Full & individual results available on the official Tokyo 2020 website.