Tokyo Olympics: Football - Women's football results.

Finals

CountryScoreCountry
CanadavSweden

Bronze Medal Match

Country ScoreCountry
AustraliavUSA

Semi-Finals

CountryScoreCountry
USA0-1Canada
Australia0-1Sweden

Quarter-Finals

CountryScoreCountry
Canada0-0 (Canada win 4-3 on penalties)Brazil
Great Britain3-4 AETAustralia
Sweden3-1Japan
Netherlands2-2 (USA win 4-2 on penalties)USA

AET = After Extra Time

