Tokyo Olympics: Football - Women's football results.
Finals
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Canada
|v
|Sweden
Bronze Medal Match
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Australia
|v
|USA
Semi-Finals
|Country
|Score
|Country
|USA
|0-1
|Canada
|Australia
|0-1
|Sweden
Quarter-Finals
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Canada
|0-0 (Canada win 4-3 on penalties)
|Brazil
|Great Britain
|3-4 AET
|Australia
|Sweden
|3-1
|Japan
|Netherlands
|2-2 (USA win 4-2 on penalties)
|USA
AET = After Extra Time
