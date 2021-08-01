Last updated on .From the section Olympics

John Gimson and Anna Burnet sit second overall after the opening series in the mixed Nacra 17 class

Great Britain's sailing team secured two more Tokyo Olympic medals in Enoshima on Sunday.

John Gimson, 38, and Anna Burnet, 28, sit second overall in the mixed Nacra 17 class and are guaranteed a medal.

And defending champion Giles Scott, 34, leads the men's Finn class and cannot now drop lower than third.

"I'm happy leading them out going into the medal race," he said. "I've probably sailed the best week of my life. Hopefully I can finish it off."

The Finn class has an opening series of 10 races and Scott claimed his sixth win before closing the series with a seventh place.

World champions Gimson and Burnet completed their 12-race series with three top-five results, before the Finn and Nacra 17 medal races are held on Tuesday.

"I want to win gold but I will admit I shed a tear when our medal was confirmed," said Gimson, who is competing in his first Olympics.

"For me, it has been a 20-year journey and it's a big relief to show myself that I can actually do it."

Also on Sunday, Alison Young ended her third Olympic campaign in 10th overall after an eighth-place finish in the laser radial medal race.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre moved top of the women's 470 rankings after finishing first and third.

And two top-10 results leave Luke Patience and Chris Grube fourth in the men's 470, before the last two 470 fleet races are held on Monday.