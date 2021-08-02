Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain have won Olympic team eventing gold for the first time in 49 years and are well placed for individual medals later on Monday.

World number one Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen sealed team victory in the final showjumping stage.

They took the gold ahead of Australia while France took bronze.

Townend is second in the individual standings with McEwen third and Collett fifth before the final round of jumping to decide those medals (12:45 BST).

The GB team finished with 86.30 penalties - 13.90 clear of Australia.

Britain last won eventing team gold at the 1972 Games in Munich, and only two riders - Richard Meade (1972) and Leslie Law (2004) - have tasted individual glory.

Despite all three this time making their Olympic debuts, GB held a huge lead of 17.9 penalties after faultless rounds in Sunday's cross-country phase, and they comfortably retained top spot.

McEwen went clear on Toledo De Kerser, while Collett had four faults aboard London 52 and Townend also collected four with Ballaghmor Class.

German rider Julia Krajewski has the individual lead on 25.60 with Townend next on 27.60 and McEwen with 28.90.

