Tokyo Olympics: Lamont Marcell Jacobs claims shock 100m gold

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs claimed a shock gold in the Olympic 100m final, after Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified for a false start.

Jacobs, who only switched away from long jump in 2018, streaked clear to win in 9.80 seconds, 0.04 clear of American Fred Kerley.

Canada's Andre de Grasse won a second successive Olympic bronze in third.

World champion Christian Coleman and Trayvon Bromell, the world's fastest in 2021, were both absent from the final.

