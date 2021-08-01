Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The Olympic Village is situated on Harumi Island in Tokyo

Tokyo 2020 organisers are investigating athletes drinking alcohol in a park at the Olympic Village.

Athletes are only allowed to consume alcohol in their rooms and when alone as a precaution against Covid-19.

Police attended the scene at the Olympic Village but the athletes have not been named.

"We are looking into the matter. We will take appropriate steps based on our findings," said Toshiro Muto, the head of the Games organising committee.

Muto highlighted the incident after it emerged on Saturday that two Georgian silver medallists were told to leave the Olympic Games for taking a sightseeing trip in Tokyo.

He also said six people involved in the Games have had their accreditation revoked for breaching coronavirus rules.

Japan has extended a state of emergency in the host city following a surge in cases.