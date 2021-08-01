Last updated on .From the section Olympics

A slow start saw Walker lose the opening round on all five judges scorecards before a strong response in rounds two and three

Ireland's Kurt Walker missed out on securing a medal in the men's featherweight division as he fell to a split decision loss to American Duke Ragan in Tokyo.

Ragan won the contest 3-2 on the judges scorecards to advance to the semi-finals and guarantee at least a bronze.

It was a disappointing end for Lisburn's Walker who knocked out top seed Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov in the previous round.

In a tight contest Ragan, a professional boxer with a 4-0 record, came out on top courtesy of a faster start that saw him emphatically win the opening round on all five judges cards.

Walker roared back in rounds two and three, throwing more shots to put his opponent on the back foot. The 26-year-old European gold medallist did win the final two rounds on split decisions but could not sufficiently claw back the damage done in the first round.

Having toppled world champion Mirzakhalilov it had been hoped that Walker could secure Ireland's second medal in the ring, after Aidan Walsh reached the welterweight semi-finals.

Monkstown ABC's Walsh was forced to settle for silver as an ankle injury saw him withdraw from his bout with Great Britain's Pat McCormack.

On the track, Eilish Flanagan took six seconds off her personal best in the 3000m steeplechase heats clocking 9:34.86 to finish 12th as Michelle Finn also impressed with a time of 9:36.26 to take ninth as competitors had to contend with searing heat and unforgiving humidity at the Olympic Stadium.

Despite the strong showings, neither was able to book a place in Wednesday's final.