Last updated on .From the section Olympics

The last Czech Olympic medal in tennis came in 1996

Czech Republic pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova produced a superb performance to win the women's doubles gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

The top seeds beat Switzerland's Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic 7-5 6-1 at the Ariake Tennis Centre on Sunday.

The win denied Bencic a second gold of the Games after she won the women's singles title on Saturday.

They become the first Czech Olympic gold medallists in tennis since 1988.

The French Open champions battled through a close first set, but then showed their dominance as a partnership in the second.

Krejcikova's former coach Jana Novotna, who died at the age of 49 in 2017, was the last Czech tennis medallist, having won bronze at Atlanta 1996.

The bronze medal had been decided on Saturday, with Brazilian pair Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani completing the podium.