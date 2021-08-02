Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis - Women's Team Results

From the section Olympics

Semi-Finals

CountryScoreCountry
Hong KongvJapan
tbdvtbd

Quarter-finals

CountryScoreCountry
Hong Kong3-1Romania
Chinese Taipei0-3Japan
South KoreavGermany
ChinavSingapore

Round of 16

CountryScoreCountry
Hong Kong 3-1Brazil
Egypt 0-3Romania
China 3-0Austria
Australia 0-3Germany
Hungary 0-3Japan
Chinese Taipei3-0United States
France0-3Singapore
South Korea3-0Poland

