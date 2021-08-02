Tokyo Olympics: Table Tennis - Women's Team Results
Semi-Finals
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Hong Kong
|v
|Japan
|tbd
|v
|tbd
Quarter-finals
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Hong Kong
|3-1
|Romania
|Chinese Taipei
|0-3
|Japan
|South Korea
|v
|Germany
|China
|v
|Singapore
Round of 16
|Country
|Score
|Country
|Hong Kong
|3-1
|Brazil
|Egypt
|0-3
|Romania
|China
|3-0
|Austria
|Australia
|0-3
|Germany
|Hungary
|0-3
|Japan
|Chinese Taipei
|3-0
|United States
|France
|0-3
|Singapore
|South Korea
|3-0
|Poland