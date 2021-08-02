Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Greco-Roman - Men's 60kg results

Gold medal match

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
FUMITA KenichiroJPNvORTA SANCHEZ Luis AlbertoCUB

Bronze medal match 1

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
CIOBANU VictorMDAvEMELIN SergeyROC

Bronze medal match 2

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
WALIHAN SailikeCHN(W)1-1TEMIROV LenurUKR

Semi-finals

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
FUMITA KenichiroJPN5-1TEMIROV LenurUKR
CIOBANU VictorMDA0-11ORTA SANCHEZ Luis AlbertoCUB

Repechage

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
FERGAT AbdelkarimALG1-6WALIHAN SailikeCHN
HAFIZOV IldarUSA1-7EMELIN SergeyROC

Quarter-finals

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
FUMITA KenichiroJPN1-1WALIHAN SailikeCHN
TEMIROV LenurUKR8-4MELIKYAN ArmenARM
CIOBANU VictorMDA9-0SHARSHENBEKOV ZholamanKGZ
ORTA SANCHEZ Luis AlbertoCUB4-3EMELIN SergeyROC

Round of 16

NameCountryScoreNameCountry
FUMITA KenichiroJPN8-0FERGAT AbdelkarimALG
KINSINGER EtienneGER1-1WALIHAN SailikeCHN
TEMIROV LenurUKR5-0TASMURADOV ElmuratUZB
MELIKYAN ArmenARM5-5NEJATI Ali RezaIRI
KAMAL KeremTUR0-8CIOBANU VictorMDA
SHARSHENBEKOV ZholamanKGZ8-0AINAGULOV MirambekKAZ
ORTA SANCHEZ Luis AlbertoCUB5-0HAFIZOV IldarUSA
MAHMOUD HaythemEGY6-7EMELIN SergeyROC

