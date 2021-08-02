Tokyo Olympics: Wrestling Greco-Roman - Men's 60kg results
Gold medal match
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|FUMITA Kenichiro
|JPN
|v
|ORTA SANCHEZ Luis Alberto
|CUB
Bronze medal match 1
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|CIOBANU Victor
|MDA
|v
|EMELIN Sergey
|ROC
Bronze medal match 2
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|WALIHAN Sailike
|CHN
|(W)1-1
|TEMIROV Lenur
|UKR
Semi-finals
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|FUMITA Kenichiro
|JPN
|5-1
|TEMIROV Lenur
|UKR
|CIOBANU Victor
|MDA
|0-11
|ORTA SANCHEZ Luis Alberto
|CUB
Repechage
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|FERGAT Abdelkarim
|ALG
|1-6
|WALIHAN Sailike
|CHN
|HAFIZOV Ildar
|USA
|1-7
|EMELIN Sergey
|ROC
Quarter-finals
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|FUMITA Kenichiro
|JPN
|1-1
|WALIHAN Sailike
|CHN
|TEMIROV Lenur
|UKR
|8-4
|MELIKYAN Armen
|ARM
|CIOBANU Victor
|MDA
|9-0
|SHARSHENBEKOV Zholaman
|KGZ
|ORTA SANCHEZ Luis Alberto
|CUB
|4-3
|EMELIN Sergey
|ROC
Round of 16
|Name
|Country
|Score
|Name
|Country
|FUMITA Kenichiro
|JPN
|8-0
|FERGAT Abdelkarim
|ALG
|KINSINGER Etienne
|GER
|1-1
|WALIHAN Sailike
|CHN
|TEMIROV Lenur
|UKR
|5-0
|TASMURADOV Elmurat
|UZB
|MELIKYAN Armen
|ARM
|5-5
|NEJATI Ali Reza
|IRI
|KAMAL Kerem
|TUR
|0-8
|CIOBANU Victor
|MDA
|SHARSHENBEKOV Zholaman
|KGZ
|8-0
|AINAGULOV Mirambek
|KAZ
|ORTA SANCHEZ Luis Alberto
|CUB
|5-0
|HAFIZOV Ildar
|USA
|MAHMOUD Haythem
|EGY
|6-7
|EMELIN Sergey
|ROC