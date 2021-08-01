Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Valerie Adams was competing in her fifth Olympics

New Zealand's Valerie Adams became the first woman to win medals at four Olympics in a single field event after claiming bronze in the women's shot put.

The 36-year-old was the Olympic champion in 2008 and 2012 and won silver in 2016.

Adams also became the first athlete to compete in five different Olympic shot put finals.

China's Gong Lijiao won gold and the USA's Raven Saunders picked up silver.

Adams' bronze capped a remarkable return to the top level of her sport following the birth of her son in 2019.

"I just hope to continue to inspire female athletes all around the world," she said.

"If you want to have a kid and you want to come back and be at the top of the world, you can - you can absolutely do that."