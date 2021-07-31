Last updated on .From the section Olympics

Great Britain won a record eighth swimming medal in Tokyo while Duncan Scott became the most decorated British Olympian at a Games after winning silver in the men's 4x100m medley relay.

The quartet of Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank and James Guy finished 0.73 seconds behind gold-medal winners USA.

Italy finished third to take bronze.

The silver was Scott's fourth medal in Tokyo as Britain signed off their most successful Olympics in the pool.

More to follow.